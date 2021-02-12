Pakistani celebrities join 'Yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei' bandwagon on Twitter

If you're someone who keeps themselves abreast of all the trends, memes, and jokes on social media, especially Twitter, we're certain you've already heard the annoyingly-catchy phrase: "Yeh hamari car hai, aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai."

Translated as, "This is our car, this is us, and this is our party," a young influencer's video commentary has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, being reshared thousands of times under the #pawrihoraihai hashtag and inspiring many other parody clips.

Not only that but the viral video has now been recreated by many people, including celebrities such as former cricketer Waseem Akram and actor Saba Qamar.



Here's how people have responded to the viral meme:





