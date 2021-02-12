PPP's Sherry Rehman, Mandviwalla, Farooq Naek among hopefuls issued tickets for Senate polls

PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla (R). The News/Files

Tickets issued to Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas in Punjab and Farhatullah Babar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources say

Tickets issued to PPP's Palwasha Khan and Khairunisa Mughal for the women's seat

Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Abdul Ghani Talpur, and Sadiq Ali Memon also issued tickets

Tickets issued to Farooq H. Naek and Karim Ahmed Khawaja for the technocrat seat

ISLAMABAD: PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek, and Saleem Mandviwalla are among the hopefuls who have been issued tickets by their party ahead of the upcoming Senate polls, Geo News reported Friday citing sources.

The PPP has issued tickets to 14 of its candidates, including Rehman and Mandviwalla, who is currently the deputy chairperson of the Senate.

Sources told Geo News that the PPP issued tickets to Taj Haider, Shahadat Awan, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Nawab Abdul Ghani Talpur, and Sadiq Ali Memon for Sindh's general seats.

For the technocrat seats, however, tickets were issued to the Sindh-based party's Farooq H. Naek and Karim Ahmed Khawaja, whereas Palwasha Khan and Khairunisa Mughal for the women's seat.

In addition, sources said the PPP has issued ticket to Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas in Punjab and Senator Farhatullah Babar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vawda, Nishtar finalised as PTI candidates

Earlier today, the ruling PTI had also finalised its candidates for the Senate elections, announcing Faisal Vawda and Sania Nishtar among the hopefuls.

Saifullah Abro was to contest from PTI's platform for the technocrat's seat, while Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa, and Barrister Ali Zafar were to do so from Punjab, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced on Twitter.

"From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates," Chaudhry had written on Twitter.



"Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates]," he had added.