Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during attack on security post in S Waziristan: ISPR

ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani forces killed four terrorists after they launched an attack on a security post in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Friday.

In its statement issued Friday morning, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said at least four soldiers also embraced martyrdom when terrorists attacked the security forces post in South Waziristan's Makeen last night.

The troops responded promptly and killed four of the assailants, the ISPR added.



"During exchange of fire 4 soldiers embraced shahadat," it said, adding that the martyred officers included Lance Naik Imran Ali, as well as Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anees ur Rehman, Aziz.

"Area sanitisation in progress," the statement read.

TTP Sajna group's terrorists killed

Last month, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa area of South Waziristan, killing two terrorists and injuring one.

"Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district," the military's media wing had said at the time.

"During intense fire, two terrorists, Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai, were killed and one got injured and apprehended."

The ISPR said the terrorists were active members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Sajna group and were experts in making improvised explosive devices (IED).