Pakistani kid martyred, 7 children injured by rockets fired from Afghanistan: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani kid embraced martyrdom and seven other children were injured as five rockets fired from Afghanistan hit areas across the border, the Army's media wing said in a statement issued Thursday.
The rockets that originated from Afghanistan earlier today hit the Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
"A five-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur, embraced shahadat while seven minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR added.