Pakistani kid martyred, 7 children injured by rockets fired from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani kid embraced martyrdom and seven other children were injured as five rockets fired from Afghanistan hit areas across the border, the Army's media wing said in a statement issued Thursday.



The rockets that originated from Afghanistan earlier today hit the Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"A five-year-old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur, embraced shahadat while seven minors including a girl got injured," the ISPR added.