Pakistan's top military officials discuss regional security, other issues

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Geo.tv

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday held a meeting comprising top military and government officials to discuss several military and non-military issues.

The meeting was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Chairman of the JCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production, and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geostrategic environment of the country, including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies/doctrines and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The participants also dilated upon the latest situation of COVID-19 and lauded the services of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which was established to synergise and articulate unified national effort for the containment of COVID-19.

The participants discussed the situation of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ & K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral, and political support to the brave people of IOJ & K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

In the end, Chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.