Maulana Tariq Jameel dismisses 'fake news' about him and PM Imran Khan

Maulana Tariq Jameel (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday took to social media to debunk a statement on social media related to PM Imran Khan, saying that it was "fake news".

Taking to Twitter, the scholar posted a screenshot of a fake profile attributed to him and a statement from it, saying that he had nothing to do with it.

The fake account has a display picture of Maulana Tariq Jamil and its handle is @Iamtariq_jameel.

"I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms," tweeted Jamil. "May Allah preserve us from spreading false news."

The statement being attributed to the Islamic scholar on social media-- which he dismissed as fake news-- referred to the government employees protest yesterday in which tear gas shells were fired and protesters as well as police officers were injured.

