Over 30,000 Sindh schools do not have electricity: report

More than 30,000 government schools do not have the facility of electricity in Sindh, the Reform and Support of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department has revealed in a report.



The report, Profiting for Government Schools, shows data from 2018-19 and has been released after a gap of two years. According to the report, there are more than 4.5 million children enrolled in the province's schools.

The report says that 133,000 teachers have been appointed for 49,103 schools; out of these 49,103, only 36,659 schools are functional. In 26,260 schools, there is no facility for drinking water, while 19,469 are without washrooms' facility.

The front page of the report released by the department obtained by Geo News. — Photo by reporter

Moreover, more than 21,00 are without boundary walls, while over 47,000 schools do not have lab facilities, and as many as 36,000 remain without playgrounds. It is pertinent to mention here that a chunk of schools, more than 47,000, do not have libraries in them.

The report giving statics on the students said that 2,812,000 male and 1,749,140 female students were enrolled in the schools.

As many as 2,91,9862 students are enrolled in primary, 185,047 in middle, 140,032 in elementary, 918,706 in secondary and 397,493 in higher secondary schools.

Meanwhile, out of the total 49,103 school buildings in the province, 14,998 are considered in satisfactory condition, 8,426 are weary, while 14,977 need repairs.