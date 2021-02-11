Waqar Younis thanks wife for all her sacrifices on couple's 21st wedding anniversary

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis and his wife Faryal Waqar took to Twitter to wish each other on their 21st anniversary.

It started with an emotional and touching note from Faryal on the couple's relationship over the years.

She shared two pictures of herself and Waqar with a caption detailing their journey together.

"We spend so much time apart as we always seem to come second to your passion for work. I am still hanging around because you make me proud of what you do and who you are," Faryal wrote.

She said she "wouldn't have it any other way".

Waqar was quick to respond with his own anniversary wish. He thanked his wife for all the sacrifices she has made.



