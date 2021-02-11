Govt not against student unions, says Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: The government is not against the students union and formulating a new policy to make them more effective and productive for the country, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday.



Addressing the Vice-Chancellors Roundtable Conference at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad on Wednesday, Mehmood said measures need to be taken to promote patience and tolerance in universities' faculty.

The federal minister said universities are facing many issues, including hostels, discipline and narratives that need to be addressed.

He underlined the need for students’ characterisation, enabling them to listen and bear the opinion of others.

While commenting on the matter of politicisation of student union, he said the relationship between political parties and student unions have produced negative effects on the education sector.

He said the government is not against student unions, rather it is in the process of formulating a new policy on students unions to make them more effective.