Special search and rescue mission to look for Ali Sadpara and other mountaineers

A special search and rescue mission will go looking for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara and the other two foreign climbers who were with him, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile.

According to sources in the know, the mission will make use of special forward looking infrared (FLIR) to carry out the search mission.

Apart from that, the mission will engage high altitude climbers to carry out a ground search that will be spotted by the FLIR mission.

Ali Sadpara, two other foreign mountaineers go missing



Pakistani helicopters returned on Saturday afternoon unsuccessful after they went looking for Sadpara and the other mountaineers with him. The helicopters reportedly flew to a height of 7,000 metres afternoon in their attempt to locate the missing persons.

However, they were unable to find any clues to their whereabouts. They had to return due to worsening weather and light conditions.



It had been reported on Friday that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second highest mountain — late Friday, a month after their first attempt failed. However, their support teams have since then cautioned that the climbers' status is still unclear and there has been no communication from their end.

