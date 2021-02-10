IBCC announces extracurricular activities on Shafqat Mehmood's instructions

Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. — YouTube/File

On the directives of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has issued the schedule for extracurricular activities, according to Daily Jang.



This is the first time that the IBCC will hold such competitions, the publication said, adding that Na'at, Holy Quran recitation, anthem singing, and debate competitions would be arranged.



The first programme will be held on February 11 in Karachi, second on Feb 16 in Sukkur, third on Feb 18 in Bahawalpur, fourth on Feb 22 in Lahore, fifth on Feb 26 in Islamabad, sixth on March 1 in Peshawar, and seventh on Mar 4 in Abbottabad.

Furthermore, a national-level competition between students who bag positions at the regional level would be held in Islamabad by the end of March.