Shafqat Mehmood says govt ended the gulf between state and madressahs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday paid tribute to madressahs, saying that the government had ended the gulf between the state and madressahs.

The minister was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad where he said that the government's aim was to support education as much as possible.

Highlighting the importance of madressahs, he said that the government has decided to take them along through various reforms. "Madressahs give education to children and don't seek even a penny from the government," he said. "We ended the void between the state and madressahs."

The minister said that the government recognised the efforts of madressahs and paid tribute to them. The minister informed the audience that his ministry had completed the single national curriculum from grades 1 to 5.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri spoke on the occasion as well, saying that the enemies of Pakistan will not be allowed to sow discord and create conflict between the government and madressahs.

"We are making big changes in the education ministry so that the madressahs' issues can be resolved amicably," he said, adding that the madressahs that fulfill the government's conditions will be certified.

"There was a gulf between the Ulema and the government. The incumbent government is ending this void," he said, vowing that madressahs in Pakistan will be strengthened through reforms and no one will be allowed to weaken them.