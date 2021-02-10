Three killed after thread factory in Karachi's Baldia catches fire

KARACHI: Three labourers lost their lives after a fire broke out in a thread factory in Baldia Town, Karachi Thursday.



Rescue officials say the blaze started on the third floor and then spread to the rest of the factory.

The blaze has now been extinguished. It too five hours, a snorkel and four fire brigade vehicles to do the job.

Chief fire officer Mobin Ahmed said there was no emergency exit in the factory and the windows were closed with iron bars.

The deceased were identified as Ali Sher, Mohammad Kazim and Fayyaz. Their bodies were recovered from the third floor.

Rescue officials said a firefighter sustained minor head injuries while extinguishing the blaze.

The factory owner says the fire brigade arrived late, causing loss of life and property.



The father of victim Ali Sher, however, said there were no emergency exits.



Ali's father said his son came out of the factory during the fire, but went back in to help evacuate others.



After the incident, Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal reached the scene and spoke to the media. He said the fire was caused by a short-circuit.



The minister assured there would be an inquiry and any negligent behaviour will be dealt with.