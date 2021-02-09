Bakhtawar Bhutto's new wedding photograph becomes an instant hit on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry pose for a camera on their wedding day. Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari/ Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry are lately sharing a lot of photos from their wedding on social media.

Following her picture-posting routine, Bakhtawar took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and treated her fans and followers to yet another photo from her wedding, one which gained instant traction.

In the photograph, Bakhtawar could be seen sitting on a chair, while her husband Mahmood Chaudhry could be seen standing next to her. A photograph of late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto could be seen hanging on the wall behind the couple.





Shortly after going live, the picture became an instant hit on the photo-sharing platform and within less than three hours, it amassed more than 30,000 likes. That aside, fans and followers flocked to the comments section and showered the newlywed couple with compliments and prayers for a happy life.