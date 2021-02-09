close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Watch: Lahore woman beats shopkeeper with a stick

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

LAHORE: The CCTV footage of a woman beating a man with a stick was obtained by Geo News on Tuesday. 

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with a man before she pulls out a stick from her purse and hits him hard across the face with it. 

Shocked, the man pulls away after getting hit from the woman's reach, speaking to someone on the phone. 

The woman then hits a laptop sitting on the counter with her stick, causing it to fall on the floor. 

The shopkeeper filed a request at a police station nearby, urging police to book the woman. However, police have yet not registered an FIR over the incident nor arrested the woman.

