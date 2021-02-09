HEC calls on researches to submit proposals on CPEC-CRG

The logo of the HEC. — File photo

The Higher Education Commission (HRC) has called on researchers to bring forward their proposals for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG).



According to the HEC's tweet on Tuesday, the project is one of the key components of the recently launched HEC initiative "Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities", a statement posted on HEC's website said.

"The objective of the project is to understand and respond to the historic global geo-strategic and geo-economic transition, and its impact on the region, in general, and Pakistan in particular," it said.

The CPEC-CRG is expected to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China, aiming at finding solutions to CPEC-related problems through joint research by the universities of Pakistan and China, HEC said.



"CPEC- CRG research projects must be collaborative in scope, with teams composed of academic researchers from Pakistan and China with the appropriate expertise to address the research challenge, as well as industrial and sectoral collaborators within Pakistan and/or China," read the statement.