Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches clothing brand named after daughter

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry poses with his wife, Hiba Fawad. Photo: Social media.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry's wife Hiba Fawad has launched her own fashion label named after her daughter, Nisa Hussain.

Fawad's wife displayed her brand's bridal dresses and collections at the Hum Bridal Couture Week where popular actresses Hareem Farooq and Resham were the showstoppers.

Hiba, who is the creative director of Nisa Hussain, said that Pakistani bridal dresses are counted among the finest dresses around the globe. She said that the Pakistani fashion industry has also made a name for itself globally.

When Fawad Chaudhry was asked whether he had any plans to launch a men's wear fashion label, the minister said that he would stick to politics since that was his forte.



"Hiba started her brand under her daughter’s name Nisa Hussain. Her designs capture the essence of glamour and style," reads a post on the fashion label's official website.

"Nisa Hussain has been a popular place for Pret, Formal and brides clothing, as we offer an exclusive range of dresses," adds the post.