All set for PDM power show in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: The PPP is set to host the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering in Hyderabad today as it ups the ante on the PTI-led government ahead of its March 26 long march in Islamabad.

The venue and streets of Sindh's second largest city have been filled with party flags and banners for the public gathering.

PPP leader Shazia Marri says close to 50,000 to 60,000 seats have been placed at the Hatri bypass ground.

PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is already in Karachi, and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will skip the gathering. The PML-N leader called off her trip to Karachi after her daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar was hospitalised due to an accident.

Jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: CM Murad

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM jalsas of the past."

According to a report, several roads and buildings in the city have been decorated with PDM's flags and portraits of its leaders, while a reception camp has also been set up for the jalsa.