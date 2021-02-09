55-year-old man shot dead over parking space in Lahore

Case registered on complaint of 55-year-old's son

Incident took place in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi

Police deploy teams to arrest culprits

LAHORE: Police have registered a case against two boys for allegedly killing a 55-year-old after he refused to allow them to park their motorcycle in the Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi area.

The FIR states that Munir Ahmed was sitting near the barricades of Qaddafi park when the boys came and parked their motorcycle in front of him.

Munir asked the men to park it somewhere else, but the men shot and killed him.

A police spokesperson said a case has been registered against the suspects Saran Khan and Subhan on the complaint of Munir's son Muhammad Shahid.



The police said teams have been deployed to arrest the culprits.