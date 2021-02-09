close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

PM Imran Khan shares rarely seen pic of himself with cousins

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared a rarely-seen picture of his with his cousins, from the late 1970s. 

In the image, a young PM Imran Khan can be seen standing alongside five cousins of his, smiling as they all look into the camera. 

"With cousins in the late 70s," read the caption on the post.

A day earlier, the prime minister had taken to the video-and-photo sharing website to post a photo from his days as a cricketer, addressing the media.  

