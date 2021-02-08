'Hunarmand Pakistan' important for modernising technical training, says Shafqat Mehmood

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting in Islamabad, on January 08, 2021. — Twitter

Stressing the need to modernise technical training, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of “Hunarmand Pakistan” was crucial for it.



Mehmood made the statement while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing projects under the “Hunarmand Pakistan” initiative.

Last week, the education minister had presided over a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Mehmood presided over the high-level meeting attended by important stakeholders of the TVET sector, according to the education ministry.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed PM Imran Khan's special programme called "Hunarmand Pakistan," the education ministry added.