Islamabad lawyers violently protest demolition of chambers by CDA

ISLAMABAD: Scores of lawyers barged into the Islamabad judicial complex in protest following the demolition of their chambers a day earlier by the Capital Development Authority.



The protest turned violent as the angry lawyers smashed windows at the chief justice block, chanting slogans outside IHC chief justice's office.



IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was reportedly stuck inside his office while the protest continued.

The CDA had demolished the illegal chambers set up in the premises of district and sessions court in Islamabad Sunday night.

No law enforcers were present when the lawyers stormed the IHC premises, sources said, adding that the Islamabad police arrived after a long time.

The protesting lawyers also chanted slogans against the IHC CJ, while several protesters also clashed with journalists trying to get footage of the incident.



The entrances the IHC are currently closed, the sources said, adding that lawyers and clerks have been barred from entering, and the service road leading to the court premises has been closed.