Pakistan's coronavirus death toll jumps past 12,000

NCOC says 59 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours to the virus

Pakistan conducts 32,149 tests, reports 1,037 new cases

Positivity ratio of country stands at 3.2%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan crossed another grim milestone on Monday as the national COVID-19 death toll crossed the 12,000-mark amid calls for procuring vaccines for the general public.

The country's death toll reached 12,026 after 59 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), showed that the the greatest number of deaths were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. It also said 42 out of the 59 that died were on ventilators.

The NCOC shared that Pakistan conducted 32,149 tests on Sunday, out of which 1,037 returned as positive. The positivity ratio of the country stood at 3.2%.



With the new cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 31,983 while the total number of cases detected in the country is 555,511.

The province wise breakdown is as follows: Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 9,219 cases, Balochistan 18,869, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,916, Islamabad 41,994, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 68,531 cases, Punjab 160,935 cases and Sindh has reported 251,047 case so far.



The NCOC said that 511,502 people have recovered across the country after contracting coronavirus. It added that currently there is no patient on vent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.