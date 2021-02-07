Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter sustains injuries in road accident

Image for representation only. Photo: Geo.tv

LAHORE: Mehrunnisa Safdar, the eldest daughter of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, met a road accident on Sunday in Lahore and sustained wounds on her head, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

According to the report, Mehrunnisa was immediately taken to the Sharif Medical City in Lahore for treatment where she underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Aurangzeb said that Mehrunnisa has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Upon hearing the news of her daughter's accident, Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her trip to Karachi where she was supposed to go ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Hyderabad on February 9, Aurangzeb said.