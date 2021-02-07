close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter sustains injuries in road accident

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Image for representation only. Photo: Geo.tv

LAHORE: Mehrunnisa Safdar, the eldest daughter of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, met a road accident on Sunday in Lahore and sustained wounds on her head, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

According to the report,  Mehrunnisa was immediately taken to the  Sharif Medical City in Lahore for treatment where she underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition. 

Aurangzeb said that Mehrunnisa has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. 

Upon hearing the news of her daughter's accident, Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her trip to Karachi where she was supposed to go ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Hyderabad on February 9, Aurangzeb said.

