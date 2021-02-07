close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Foreign currency notes 'rain' down during PPP US chapter president's festive return to hometown

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Facebook/Pakistan People's Party PPP USA/via The News

GUJRANWALA: Foreign currency notes of various countries were 'rained' down upon the president of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, as he returned from America to his native village on Sunday.

Geo Urdu reported that Awan's festive arrival to his native village was celebrated by showering on him foreign currency notes, which included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen.

As the foreign currency notes rained down on the PPP US president, people in attendance rushed forward to collect them.

Awan has visited his native village for the first time since he became president of the PPP's US chapter.

