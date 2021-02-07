PM Imran Khan posts rarely seen photo from 1984 on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again taken to Instagram to share an other throwback photo from his cricketing days.

The prime minister, who has a sizable following on Instagram (4.6mn) once again took to the video and phone-sharing application to post a picture from his cricketing days.

This time, the prime minister shared a picture from 1984 in which he can be seen sitting, at what appears to be, a press briefing.



PM Imran left much to guess by not disclosing details of the picture or where it was taken. "October 22, 1984," read the caption of the picture.

The prime minister often takes to Instagram to share rare pictures that aren't often seen. A few months ago, he took to Instagram to share a picture taken with his parents and sisters when he was only three years old.

In the picture, he can be seen perched upon a small round wooden table, posing for a family photograph alongside his parents and two sisters.





"With my parents and sisters when I was three years old," read the caption of the photo.

