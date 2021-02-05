Moeed Yusuf says peace 'a natural outcome' if India sincere over Kashmir issue

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf. The News/Files

PM's aide on national security, Moeed Yusuf, says it was an honour to witness lawmakers' "emotions and steadfastness" in AJK Assembly

In his remarks on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he urged India to "demonstrate its sincerity in resolving the Kashmir issue according to UNSC resolutions"

Terms India's actions "the clearest stumbling block to peace in South Asia"

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on national security, Moeed Yusuf, said Friday peace would be "a natural outcome" if India became sincere about resolving the Kashmir issue.



In his remarks to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Yusuf — the SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning — said if South Asia was to move forward, "India must demonstrate its sincerity in resolving the Kashmir issue according to UNSC resolutions".

The aide also underlined the difference between the actions of Pakistan and India, the latter of which he said was "the clearest stumbling block to peace in South Asia".

India can never break the Kashmiri people's resolve anywhere in the world, he said.

He recounted his experience in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, including witnessing lawmakers' "emotions and steadfastness" and their "bond with our brothers and sisters in IIOJK this morning", as an honour.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan in a message to the Kashmiris vowed to "raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom".



Speaking at a rally in Kotli near the Line of Control (LoC), the premier assured Kashmiris of his efforts to "raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom".

'Will raise my voice for you everywhere'

"However much I can, I am raising my voice on your behalf at every forum, and will continue to do so. Whether it is with the United Nations, world leaders, or European Union leaders. I asked the past president of the US three times as well to resolve this issue.

"Rest assured, I said I will be the ambassador of Kashmir, and I will raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom," he said.

PM Imran Khan also reminded the United Nations — which has already issued resolutions on the Himalayan region's decades-long conflict — of its duty, saying the intergovernmental organisation "did not live up to your promise".



'Salute to Kashmiris'

Separately, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also issued a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, saying it was "time to end this human tragedy".

“Salute 2 Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time 2 end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions,” he said, according to a statement from the military's media wing.

