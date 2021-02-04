Shahid Afridi praises people of Kashmir for their valour and perseverance

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi. Photo:File

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and praised their valour and perseverance.

Taking to Twitter ahead of February 5, which is celebrated in Pakistan as the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Afridi wrote that people must "take inspiration from the valour and perseverance observed by the people of Kashmir who were subjected to brutality in the fight for their homeland."

"I stand united with our brothers and sisters in support of their journey to freedom on #KashmirSolidarityDay," the former athlete added.

Shahid Afridi has been vocal about the Kashmir in the past and has actively supported Pakistan's stance on the matter.