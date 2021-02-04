PDM to hold long march toward Islamabad on March 26

The PDM leadership — including the alliance's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Bhutto — addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on February 4, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced that it would march towards Islamabad on March 26, with rallies joining it towards the capital.



Addressing a press conference, the PDM leadership — including the alliance's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Bhutto — announced that it would contest the Senate elections jointly.

The PDM chief, Maulana Fazl, addressing the presser, said that the Opposition had delayed the decision of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan — a decision that the PML-N and PPP have argued openly about.

Speaking about the government's decision to hold Senate elections via open ballot, he said that the alliance has observed that it may be due to a lack of confidence of the premier in his allies.

He said that the ruling PTI aimed at making such people senators who were not liked among the party's ranks.

On the Broadsheet LLC scandal, Fazl said that PDM rejected the commission formed under Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed — an appointment that the Opposition strongly opposed as it was announced.

More to follow...