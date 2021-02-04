People of Kashmir deserve peace, says Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa, addressing officers of the Lahore Garrison, on February 4, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa on Thursday said that the people of Kashmir, as well as of the region at large, "deserve peace".

His remarks came during a visit to the Lahore Garrison, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief apprised the garrison's officers of the latest developments on the eastern border and the situation in occupied Kashmir.

The statement said that Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's "firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir".

During the address, the army chief discussed "his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region".

The address also revolved around "professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country", the statement said.



Gen Bajwa stressed upon the need for "greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war".

Earlier, on arrival at the Lahore Garrison, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

Army chief calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute