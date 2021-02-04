Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Choudhry share more wedding photos

Newly wedded couple Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry have shared some more photos from their wedding.

The latest photos to have emerged from the event, which was a much discussed affair since celebrations kicked off on January 27, were posted by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bakhtawar shared a photo from her mehendi occasion with the hashtag #MehendiVibes.



She can be seen dressed in a festive pink outfit as she walks under a decorated dupatta the corners of which are held by her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her aunt Sanam Bhutto and her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Meanwhile, her husband Mahmood has shared a photo from their "reception" held on January 30, 2021.

In it the newly weds can be seen walking among their guests.

Mahmood is dressed in a short sherwani pant suit, having taken care to also wear a mask, while Bakhtawar is wearing a beautifully embroidered outfit with a matching mask.



The outfits, similar in shade, appear to be green, though the actual colour may be darker.

A day earlier, Bakhtawar had also shared an endearing photo of the siblings on the day of her nikah, as she wished her sister Aseefa a happy birthday.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhry and Begum Suriya Choudhry and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.