Thu Feb 04, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Virat Kohli breaks silence after Rihanna's tweet on farmer's protest

India's top batsman Virat Kohli. Photo: AFP
  • Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements, says Virat Kohli.
  • He said that farmers are an integral part of the country and that he is sure that an amicable solution will be found between all parties.
  • His comments came a day after the US pop icon spoke out in favour of Indian farmers.

Amid the raging farmer's protests in New Delhi, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday has urged the masses to stay united in the hour of disagreements.

Taking to Twitter, the top Indian batsman wrote: "Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together."

His comments came a day after the US pop icon Rihanna spoke out in favour of Indian farmers, following which several Indian celebrities reacted angrily to the her comment. 

 "Why aren’t we talking about this?!” tweeted the singer as she shared a CNN article regarding the protests.

Kohli, who has been silent on the issue for a long time, finally spoke up on the matter asking people not to lose their calm in disagreements

