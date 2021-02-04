Nawaz, Fazl discuss PDM's future strategy over the phone

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the future strategy of the alliance in a telephone call ahead of PDM's meeting today in which important decisions are expected to be made.



Sources said Nawaz agreed with the proposals put forward by Fazl, giving assurances to the PDM chief of PML-N's full support on whatever PDM decides.

Nawaz told Fazl that the PML-N is ready to use full force in the anti-government movement, the sources said.



PDM is likely to decide on its joint strategy on the Senate elections and PPP's no-confidence motion today

The News has learnt the meeting today will make the PPP spell out the real agenda it wants to achieve through the platform. The entire PDM barring the PPP, of course, has lost the nerve to continue with this situation any longer especially in the backdrop of overall embarrassment the congregation had to digest lately.



It is not clear the meeting will make the PPP spell out its ultimate priorities, so the rest of the parties could just pose their collective performances for assessing the chances of the present get-Imran agenda by evolving a complete consensus.

A day earlier, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal had said the PTI government has become a threat to Pakistan.

He was speaking to the media outside the residence of Fazl in Islamabad. Iqbal said the PTI government has ruined the economy and foreign policy.

The deadline given to the government to resign has expired, he said, adding that the top leadership of the PDM will now make important announcements regarding the long march and future strategy of the 11-party opposition alliance against the government.