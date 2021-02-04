Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

The military's media wing on Wednesday said that the security forces had killed four terrorists in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed after the troops cordoned off the area following their observation of the presence of terrorists in the compound in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

As soon as the forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire and during an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

"These terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions," it said.

During the operation, two security forces personnel — Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zamin — embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers got injured, the military's media wing added.