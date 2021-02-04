Maryam arrives at Fazl's house to talk PDM agenda, Nawaz's video message: sources

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman (R) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L). The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the house of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday night, Geo News reported citing sources.

According to the sources, Maryam and Fazl discussed the future strategy and agenda of PDM, the Opposition's coalition, as well as a message reportedly sent earlier today by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

The PML-N's veteran leader, Rana Sanaullah, and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the PML-N's de facto chief to Fazl's residence.

Sources disclosed that the discussion at the meeting was centred around Nawaz's message and the PDM's agenda.



Maryam's visit came shortly after a six-hour meeting of the JUI-F's Central Working Committee chaired by the religious leader concluded, sources told Geo News.



Consultations on the upcoming Senate elections and the PDM's long march were among the topics discussed at the JUI-F's meeting, which concluded Wednesday night, with further consultations to take place when leaders of the Opposition coalition gather tomorrow, sources underlined.

They added that a joint strategy from the PDM platform with regard to the Senate elections would also be brought under consultation tomorrow, while the PPP's no-confidence motion would be debated upon as well.