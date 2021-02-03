Pakistan carries out training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Representational image of a missile. Photo: File

Pakistan on Wednesday has successfully carried out the training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, Ghaznavi has the capability of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

Per the statement, the launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, along with senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, and scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of the participating troops attained throughout the training activity.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and service chiefs have congratulated all ranks of the Army Strategic Forces Command as well as scientists and engineers on successfully conducting the launch of the missile, the statement said.