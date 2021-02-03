IHC grants bail to Asif Zardari in Rs8 billion suspicious transaction case

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. He was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion through a fake bank account.

According to Geo News, the case was heard by Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mosin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court.

During the hearing, NAB's lawyer said that the reference file in the case has not been submitted yet and the matter is still being probed.

In response, Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq Naik said that his client had been "remanded for more than two months after his arrest, during which the NAB could have interrogated Asif Zardari." He added that Zardari is still "ready to answer questions," if need be.



Farooq Naik sought pre-arrest bail for the former president on medical grounds, which was granted by the court.



The court also barred the NAB from arresting Asif Zardari.