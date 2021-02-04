Cabinet ratifies bill eyeing enforcement of Ruet-e-Hilal's decisions in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan chairs a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad. — PID/File

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks decisions of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to be binding across Pakistan, Geo News reported, citing sources.



The publication said that the federal cabinet had approved three bills from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 2020, Muslim Family Law 2020, and Publication of Holy Quran Amendment Bill were approved during the federal cabinet's meeting.



The sources said that under the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 2020, people who form private Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be fined and imprisoned. The decisions of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be binding across Pakistan.

As per the Publication of the Holy Quran Amendment Bill, high quality paper and board will be used for the printing of the Quran. Under the amendment bill, there will be fines and penalties for substandard printing.