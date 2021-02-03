Kashmala Tariq breaks silence on deadly crash at Islamabad's Srinagar Highway

The car that was hit by the convoy of Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace, at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 2, 2021. Twitter/Architect Mubashir Tahir/via The News

Kashmala Tariq regrets her son being blamed, says he was in the car behind hers

Says "the driver was unable to control the car" and, therefore, crashed

Promises that "justice will be served but please don't unjustly drag anyone's child" into the matter

ISLAMABAD: Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace whose convoy was involved in a deadly crash at Islamabad's Srinagar Highway, has finally broken her silence on the incident that she claims her son is being unjustly dragged into.

Speaking about the crash that killed at least four people in the federal capital on Monday, Kashmala Tariq said she was upset over the loss of lives of the children who were in the car that her convoy hit.

"We have children ourselves too. There is no substitute for human lives," she stressed. "It was a terrible accident and I feel sadness in my heart for the children who lost their lives."

"We were travelling in two vehicles. We left Lahore around 7pm yesterday and crossed the toll plaza at around 10:30pm. My husband and I were in the same vehicle.



'What kind of media trial is this?'

The government official narrated that her car was jolted as they drove on the Kashmir Highway. "We experienced a sudden shock and push and got injured. The driver was unable to control the car.

"It was a terrible accident," she stated.

Tariq said her son was in the car behind hers, while she and her husband were in the same one. "This whole matter is being blamed on my son but the driver was unable to control the car.



The former lawmaker explained that everyone, including her son and her husband, had gone to the police station after the horrific crash in which her convoy was involved.



"My son was in the car behind us... I don't understand what kind of media trial is this. The CCTV video of the accident should be shown.



'Justice will be served'

"My son's pictures are being broadcast and shared everywhere when, in fact, he was riding in the car behind us. If, in any way, this was our fault or had we been driving, then we bring our hands together to apologise.



"I have no words. Please don't misreport and show only what's is true," Tariq added.

"Justice will be served but please don't unjustly drag anyone's child" into the matter, she underscored, adding that neither her nor her family tried to escape the crash site. "In fact, we even called an ambulance ourselves," she added.

Children among four killed

At least four people were killed when five speeding vehicles of Tariq's protocol allegedly broke a signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

Police confirmed that the vehicles in the former MNA's protocol broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.



Police shifted Tariq's husband, Waqas Khan, to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene. A spokesperson said action would be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.

