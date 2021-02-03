Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), on February 3, 2021. — Twitter/EduMinistryPK

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday chaired a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the education ministry said.

According to the tweet, the education minister chaired the high-level meeting during which important stakeholders of the TVET sector were present.

During the meeting, a detailed overview of Prime Minister Imran Khan's special programme "Hunarmand Pakistan" was also taken, the education ministry said.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan, presiding over a meeting, stressed the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in socio-economic development and directed the federal and provincial institutions to formulate and present a joint comprehensive strategy.

He said that one of the numerous factors behind the economic development of China was their special focus on skilled manpower.

The meeting regarding inter-provincial cooperation for skilled education was briefed about the strategy for training the Pakistani skilled people as per international standards.

It was told that in order to tackle the challenges faced by Pakistani manpower at the international level, a comprehensive strategy would be formulated in cooperation with the federal and provincial institutions.

