Karachi police conducts investigation into killing of TikTokers

KARACHI: An investigation is underway in the murder case of the four TikTokers who were shot dead in the city a few days ago, say police.

A police team headed by senior inspectors has been formed to arrest the accused, whereas, police have obtained the mobile phone data of the victims.

According to sources, raids are being conducted in Karachi's Quaidabad, Landhi, and other areas to arrest the suspects.

Both suspects reportedly knew the victims and were also involved in drug trafficking.



Four TikTokers, including Muskan Sheikh and Amir Khan, were shot dead in the city's Garden area near the Anklesaria Hospital on Tuesday.

Disclosing details about the murders, police said the four were traveling in a car when unknown men opened fire on them, killing Muskan Sheikh and Amir on the spot while the other two, Syed Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussein, succumbed to their wounds on the spot.