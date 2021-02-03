MBBS examinations under UHC's supervision kickstarts across Punjab

About 6,368 candidates from 43 medical colleges are appearing in the exams.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram also visited the examination centres.



The exam, which started with the MBBS third professional Pharmacology paper, started at 9 am and ended at 12 noon.



The MBBS examinations, conducted under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Wednesday kickstarted in medical colleges across Punjab.



About 24 examination centres have been set up across the province and 2,496 candidates have appeared for the examination in Lahore.



Coronavirus SOPs are strictly being implemented, the spokesperson added.