COVID-19: Pakistan kicks off nationwide immunization campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday began the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive under during which 40,000 healthcare workers would be inoculated on day one, officials said.



The NCOC held the inaugural ceremony of national COVID-19 immunization program with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, flanked by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Commercial Minister Counsellor China Xie Guoxiang was the chief guest where Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar lauded the sacrifices and meritorious services of healthcare workers for serving the nation during the pandemic.

"Front line healthcare workers are our real heroes. No doubt they have put their lives at risk in their fight against COVID-19 and we pay tribute to all of them," he said.

He thanked the government of China for supporting Pakistan during the crisis of the COVID-19.

He also paid tribute to the team NCOC and provincial authorities working in close liaison in the fight against COVID-19 at the forum.

Asad Umar said the simultaneous inaugural ceremony was the centre of national effort highlighting the unified collaboration of the provinces and the federal government collectively fighting the contagion.

All the federating units including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir held separate events to start the vaccination drive.

On Monday, Pakistan received 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine which is being administered to the frontline healthcare workers in the first phase.

The authorities have made special arrangements for the distribution of the vaccine across the country in a secured environment under a security plan devised by the NCOC.

On Tuesday, PM Imran kicked off coronavirus vaccination drive and once again reminded the people to continue to exercise precautions.

Under the supervision of the prime minister, his adviser on health Dr Faisal Sultan, and NCOC chief Asad Umar, the first vaccine was administered in Pakistan — given to a healthcare worker in Islamabad.

"The more you abide by coronavirus safety measures, the easier it will be to protect everyone from the virus," said PM Imran Khan, addressing a gathering to mark the occasion.

"I congratulate [all those present here] for working at great speed to import a vaccine. We also thank China for gifting us 500,000 vaccines," he said.

The prime minister said that similar to the shot the doctor had received, healthcare workers across the country that work with coronavirus patients will be the first to be given the jab, after which the age groups most at risk will be administered the shot.

The premier also sought to assure the nation that the vaccine distribution across the various provinces is being done in a "just" manner. "No one should think we distributed more vaccines in a given province than in others."

He stressed the importance of healthcare workers getting the shot as "all over the world it is the healthcare workers that are most at risk".

"I also wish to stress to the nation the importance of coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) and especially, wearing a mask.

The prime minister said that schools have been reopened and so will hospitals soon enough. "Our cases are at a decline right now. The more you follow SOPs, the easier it will be to save our people from coronavirus."

He said that other countries, owing to the high death rate, have had to go for complete lockdowns.

"Our economy is running and it is the service sector that has been curtailed. If you exercise caution, then all remaining sectors will be reopened," PM Imran Khan said.