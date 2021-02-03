Two PHA officials suspended over Allama Iqbal sculpture controversy

The Allama Iqbal sculpture in Lahore. Photo: File

LAHORE: Two officials of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have were suspended over the Allama Iqbal sculpture controversy on Tuesday.

According to a notification released by the PHA, the two officers have been suspended for "negligence of duty and inefficiency".

Shah Nawaz Wattoo, the park's Deputy Director Horticulture, and Assistant Director Horticulture Ghulam Sibtain have been suspended with "immediate effect".



Pictures of the Allama Iqbal sculpture, built at a park in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, went viral on social media after people pointed out that it hardly resembled the legendary poet.

Shortly after people started making fun of the sculpture, the PHA responded to the controversy by taking it down. The chairman of the authority tweeted that the sculpture was built by the gardeners of the park, who had done so out of their affection for Iqbal and paid from their own pocket for it.

"Dear, this is prepared by maalis at their own , they made it in sheer love for Iqbal and to pay homage from their heart. Authority didn't approve or even paid a single penny for it,, Yasir Gillani, chairman of the PHA, had tweeted yesterday.

Yasir had said that since the structure was built by the gardeners out of their own pocket money, no action will be taken against them. However, he stated that clear directives had been issued to ensure that no sculpture is built inside the park without the park management's permission.

Nadia Tufail, the spokesperson of the park located in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, spoke to The News to confirm that the sculpture had been removed and will be put up again after necessary improvements.