Federal, Balochistan govts sign agreement on Gwadar Shipyard Project

Photo: File

The federal and Balochistan governments have signed an agreement regarding the development of the Gwadar Shipyard Project, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the outlet, a ceremony was held in this regard which was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan while the Federal government was represented by the Defense Production minister Zubaida Jalal. Several other federal and provincial officials were also in attendance.

Speaking to journalists after signing the agreement, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the project serves as a "historic move," adding that such projects would bring economic stability to the province.

On the other hand, Zubaida Jalal said that a shipyard in Gwadar was needed for a long time, adding that under the agreement, a ship-repairing and maintenance department will be established.

"To run the shipyard, the youth of Balochistan will be given preference," she said, adding that the staffers will be sent to Karachi and Taxila for heavy engineering and technical training.