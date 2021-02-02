CJP says SC to provide opinion on Senate polls if reference not withdrawn

If the government does not take back the presidential reference on open ballot voting in the Senate elections, the Supreme Court will give its opinion, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said Tuesday.



Headed by CJP Gulzar Ahmed, the apex court's bench heard the case, while on the government's behalf, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan argued.

The CJP, during the hearing, said that if the federal government does not withdraw its presidential reference, then the SC would give its opinion.



"The court has to give its opinion on whether the constitution needs to be amended or not to change the secret balloting method," he said.

The chief justice asked "what is so important about open and secret balloting and why are others not agreeing? What are the consequences if the vote is sold?"



Responding to the top judge's question, the attorney general said: "Such an act would come under corrupt practice — and a member of the assembly is disqualified under the law for corrupt practices."