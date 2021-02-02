A look at late TikTok stars Muskan Sheikh and Rehan Shah killed in Karachi

Photos: Screengrabs via TikTok

KARACHI: Pakistan's TikTok community is mourning two famed TikTok stars Muskan Sheikh and Syed Rehan Shah, both of whom were shot dead Monday night alongside two other local social media figures.

The four TikTok stars were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their car near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area and fled. Two died on the spot while the other two en route to the hospital, authorities said, while police claimed it was a case of personal enmity.

But who really were Muskan and Rehan?

Muskan Sheikh had a whopping 532,100 followers on her TikTok account, @muskansheikh015, where she posted brief videos of herself lipsyncing desi songs and sharing snippets from her life.

She followed only 9 people from her TikTok account but had liked more than 2.1 million posts across the video-sharing social network.

On the other hand, Rehan Shah — who followed close to 50 people — had 21,700 followers on his TikTok account, @mr.karachi1. He had liked 36,600 video posts.

Shah was a lover of both Karachi and Peshawar, according to his TikTok bio, which also reveals that he was interested in cars and politics.

TikTok stars shot dead

Four TikTokers were shot dead in Karachi's Garden area near Anklesaria Hospital last night, police confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that unknown men opened fire at their car.

A post-mortem report furnished by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) indicates that Muskan Sheikh was fatally shot in the chest.

According to Karachi police, there were some cases filed against Shah and Saddam Hussain — the third TikTok star who was shot dead last night — at different stations. The former was booked for gambling and attempted murder in June 2019, whereas the latter was named in a case of drug-peddling in January 2021.



Both were also booked in a case of aerial firing in January 2021.