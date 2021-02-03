KU issues results for BDS professional exams 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

Karachi University on Tuesday announced the results of BDS First, Second, and Third Professional Annual Examination 2020, a statement issued in this regard said.



According to the gazette issued, 103 candidates registered and appeared in the BDS First Professional Annual Examination 2020, out of which 66 students cleared their papers. The overall passing percentage was 64.08%.

The statement mentioned that Nida, bearing seat number 205060, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, obtained 572 marks out of a total of 700 marks and clinched the first position.

Meanwhile, Muqqudas Iqbal, having seat number 205055, and a student of KMDC, received 555 marks and was declared second, whereas Javeria Faisal, having seat number 205045, and a student of KMDC, got 553 marks and third position.



The statement also mentioned that 103 candidates were registered of which 102 students appeared in the BDS Second Professional Annual Examination 2020 and 87 candidates were declared pass. The overall passing percentage was 85.29%.

As per the gazette, Abida Fatima, bearing seat number 206032, and a student of KMDC bagged 632 marks out of a total of 800 marks and first position. Muhammad Muthar Shaikh, having seat number 206008, and a student of KMDC, received 621 marks and the second position, while Mariam Habib, having seat number 206062, and a student of KMDC, got 619 marks and third position.

Furthermore, the gazette also shows that 119 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Third Professional, Annual Examination 2020, and 85 students were declared pass. The overall passing percentage was 71.43%.



Talha Ahmed, having seat number 207017, and a student of KMDC, clinched 613 marks and first position. Muhammad Taimur, having seat number 207014, and a student of KMDC, obtained 598 marks and second position whereas Areeba Ahmed, having seat number 207025, and a student of KMDC, got 597 marks and third position.