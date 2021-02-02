NAB will not probe Peshawar BRT project: SC

Picture of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Photo: Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: The Supreme Court in Peshawar on Tuesday revoked Peshawar High Court's decision to allow the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.



The plea was filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority against the Peshawar High Court's decision. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case, according to Geo.tv.



During the hearing, the court remarked that the NAB would not be able to investigate the BRT project as the decision of the Peshawar High Court "was based on speculation."

The SC also granted Peshawar Development Authority a period of 30 days to file a reply containing additional documents related to the project.

Aside from the country's accountability watchdog, the Supreme Court also stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​from conducting BRT-related investigations until the next hearing and extended the restraining order issued on the appeals of the provincial government and the Peshawar Development Authority.



