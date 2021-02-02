Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone has been hacked: SC

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — File photo

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone has been hacked, the apex court said in a statement on Tuesday.



"It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked," SC's public relations office said in the statement.

The statement read that there had been "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed through the judge's cell phone.

"There is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent may be treated as fake and false," it added.



Justice Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country."

He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.